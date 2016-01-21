Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:35 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

Ventura Shuts Down Melgoza, Dons, 50-42

Santa Barbara High will have to wait until the second round to try and beat Ventura in a Channel League girls basketball game.

The Dons suffered a 50-42 loss to the reigning league champions at Bob Tuttle Gym on Thursday. They beat Ventura in the championship game of the Tournament of Champions back in December at J.R. Richards Gym. But they struggled shooting the ball and couldn’t end the Cougars’ long win streak in league play. The result extended Ventura’s league winning streak to 35 games dating back to 2011.

Santa Barbara made 19 of 59 shots (32 percent) and was outrebounded 41-20.

Santa Barbara’s loss was only its second of the year (20-2), and both have come against teams in the 1AA Division (the other was against Chaminade). The Dons are 3-1 in league while Ventura improved to 3-0 and 13-7 overall.

The Cougars used their height advantage and tough defense to shut down Santa Barbara's attack. Amber Melgoza was held to 17 points, with nine of them coming in the final four minutes as she tried to rally the Dons. The University of Washington-bound Melgoza was guarded by 6-foot-1 Aubrey Knight. Jada Howard scored 13 points.

Santa Barbara struggled to score in the first half, and Ventura capitalized.  Emma Larson knocked down a 3-pointer to spark a second-quarter run that opened up a 25-14 lead for the Cougars.

The Dons couldn’t buy a basket in the second quarter. They made only 3 of 21 shots in the quarter and were a  measly 8 for 34 in the first half.

Ventura, meanwhile, was getting points and rebounds from 6-2 Barbara Rangel. She finished with 18 points and 11 boards and blocked four shots. Knight grabbed 10 rebounds and assisted on several of Rangel’s baskets.

Ventura led by as many as 13 in the second half before Melgoza led a late surge to get the Dons closer.

The teams meet again on Feb. 8 in Santa Barbara.

