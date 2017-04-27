Ventura Shuts Out SBCC in Conference Finale

Baseball

Ventura scored six runs in the eighth on Thursday and went on to beat visiting SBCC 8-0 in the final WSC North baseball game of the year.

The Vaqueros (23-16, 13-7), ranked 10th in Southern Cal, had already clinched their fourth conference crown in the last seven years. They ended up two games in front of Cuesta (11-9) and three ahead of Ventura (20-20, 10-10) and Moorpark (10-10).

Bryson Wallet gave the Pirates a 1-0 lead in the fifth with a two-out single that scored Rodolfo Aguilar. Ventura outhit the Vaqueros 10-5 and tied the season series 2-2.

Santa Barbara will make its seventh straight trip to the Southern Cal Regional and the Vaqueros will host a first-round best-of-3 series, starting Friday, May 5.

SBCC is 15-3 at home this season. The brackets will be announced on Sunday.