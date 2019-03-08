Ventura Snaps SBCC Win Streak, 10-4

Baseball

Six Ventura pitchers held SBCC to four runs on three hits on Friday in a 10-4 WSC North baseball win at Pirate Park.

The Pirates improved to 9-8 and 1-1 while the Vaqueros had their three-game win streak snapped and fell to 8-5 and 1-1.

Ventura led 5-3 after six innings, then broke it open with five runs in the seventh. Four of those runs were unearned.

Mason Metcalfe went 2-2 for Santa Barbara.

Jack Aldrich pitched the first six innings and suffered the loss, giving up five runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

The Vaqueros will play at Hancock on Saturday at 1 p.m.