Ventura Stands Tough to Beat San Marcos

Adam Frank drilled 17 kills, several when the chips were down, as Ventura beat San Marcos, 3-1, in a match full of pressurized play Thursday. The scores were 32-30, 25-20, 22-25 and 25-23.

The Royals had swings at the ball at point game in the first overtime frame, but couldn’t quite close it out, as the Cougars took the 32-30 win.

In game four, San Marcos battled back from a 5-0 defecit on the strong arm of Andrew Grimes (14 kills) and a five-point service run by Mike York to lead, 23-21. But a missed serve and a few long hits later, the night was over.

Ventura is now 7-1 on the season and 2-0 in Channel League play. San Marcos drops to 4-6 overall and 0-2 in league.

Ventura’s junior varsity defeated San Marcos, 2-1, on scores of 25-20, 19-25 and 15-13.

San Marcos claimed a sweep in the frosh/soph matchup, 2-0, on scores of 25-18 and 25-21.

Jon Lee coaches boys’ volleyball at San Marcos High.