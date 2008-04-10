Friday, May 4 , 2018, 2:15 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Ventura Stands Tough to Beat San Marcos

Cougars' varsity tops Royals, 3-1. San Marcos JV team falls but frosh/soph squad sweeps to victory.

By Jon Lee, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 10, 2008 | 7:25 p.m.

Adam Frank drilled 17 kills, several when the chips were down, as Ventura beat San Marcos, 3-1, in a match full of pressurized play Thursday. The scores were 32-30, 25-20, 22-25 and 25-23.

The Royals had swings at the ball at point game in the first overtime frame, but couldn’t quite close it out, as the Cougars took the 32-30 win.

In game four, San Marcos battled back from a 5-0 defecit on the strong arm of Andrew Grimes (14 kills) and a five-point service run by Mike York to lead, 23-21. But a missed serve and a few long hits later, the night was over.

Ventura is now 7-1 on the season and 2-0 in Channel League play. San Marcos drops to 4-6 overall and 0-2 in league.

Ventura’s junior varsity defeated San Marcos, 2-1, on scores of 25-20, 19-25 and 15-13.

San Marcos claimed a sweep in the frosh/soph matchup, 2-0, on scores of 25-18 and 25-21.

Jon Lee coaches boys’ volleyball at San Marcos High.

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 