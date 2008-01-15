Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 1:03 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Ventura Sweeps Past San Marcos

Royals' varsity, JV and frosh/soph teams all stumble against Cougars.

By Alex Sheldon, Noozhawk Contributor | January 15, 2008 | 7:08 p.m.

The San Marcos girls’ basketball team, fresh off a win against rival Santa Barbara, returned to the court Tuesday to host Ventura at the Thunderhut. Ventura lived up to its No. 7 ranking for Southern California Division I-AA schools, taking care of the Royals, 48-21.

Caroline Cawthon opened the game by draining a three-point shot, but the Royals offense ran dry the rest of the quarter as Ventura jumped out to a 12-3 lead. The Cougars continued to build their lead with a full-court press and a barrage of long-range shots.

Cawthon finished with six points and Jennifer Waddill had six points and six rebounds for San Marcos (5-11, 1-2). Amy Pupa scored 12 points and Olivia Sule added eight points for Ventura (17-1, 3-0).

In the junior varsity game, the Royals battled Ventura to the last possession before coming up short, 49-47. In a game that saw numerous lead changes, the Cougars got the final basket from center Alex Morgan to win it. Morgan finished with 16 points, nine in the fourth quarter.

San Marcos got a career night from Jeannette Mendoza, who scored 22 points in limited playing time because of foul trouble. Kimmie Sanchez scored seven points and Vanessa Curiel added six.

Ventura’s frosh/soph team started the afternoon with a 35-28 win. The Royals’ Jenise Fretz’s season-high 16 points were not enough for San Marcos. Coach Chris Foster attributed the difference in the game to rebounding, as Ventura won the battle on the boards.

San Marcos’s schedule does not get much easier. On Thursday, the Royals travel to Buena to take on the Bulldogs (10-7, 1-1) to conclude the first round of Channel League play.

Alex Sheldon coaches San Marcos’ junior varsity girls’ basketball team.

