Ventura Swims Past San Marcos, 128-54

Ventura Overall Record 4-2, Channel League 2-2
San Marcos Overall Record 2-3, Channel League 0-3
Results
200 Medley Relay
1 — Ventura 1:48.06: Lewis, Eulau, McGrath, Edgar
200 Freestyle
1 — Ventura 1:48.32: Edgar
2 — San Marcos: Sam Boysel
3 — Ventura: Maires
200 IM
1 — Ventura 2:14.80: McGrath
2 — Ventura: Adler
3 — Ventura: Miller
50 Freestyle
1 — San Marcos 00:23.17: Lance Curtiss
2 — Ventura: Boswell
3 — Ventura: Taylor
100 Butterfly
1 — Ventura 1:01.84: Harmon
2 — Ventura: Mefford
3 — Ventura: Walters
100 Free
1 — Ventura 00:52.05: McGrath
2 — San Marcos: Lance Curtiss
3 — Ventura: Lewis
500 Free
1 — Ventura 5:18.24: Fukutomi
2 — Ventura: Howard
3 — San Marcos: Peter Dawson
200 Free Relay
1 — Ventura 1:35.49: Adler, Taylor, McGrath, Boswell
2 — San Marcos: Lance Curtiss, Kris Hummel, Erik Shafer, Brett Zylstra
100 Backstroke
1 — Ventura 00:58.25: Edgar
2 — Ventura: Fukutomi
3 — Ventura: Maires
100 Breaststroke
1 — Ventura 1:06.52: Boswell
2 — Ventura: Daly
3 — Ventura: Eulau
400 Free Relay
1 — Ventura 3:32.57: Taylor, Lewis, Boswell, Edgar
2 — San Marcos: Lance Curtiss, Kris Hummel, Brett Zylstra, Sam Boysel
1-M Diving
1 — San Marcos 133.85: Preston Ames
2 — San Marcos: Vincent Foisy
3 — Ventura: Adler
Highlighted Swimmers: Lance Curtiss had a season-best time to win the 50 Freestyle and Sam Boysel had a great swim to take second in the 200 Freestyle. Preston Ames and Vincent Foisy dove strongly to finish in first and second in 1-M diving.
Jeff Ashton coaches swimming and diving at San Marcos High.