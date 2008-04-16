Friday, May 4 , 2018, 1:15 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Ventura Swims Past San Marcos, 128-54

Lance Curtiss posts season-best time to win 50 Freestyle for Royals.

By Jeff Ashton | April 16, 2008 | 9:34 p.m.

Ventura Overall Record 4-2, Channel League 2-2
San Marcos Overall Record 2-3, Channel League 0-3

Results
200 Medley Relay
1 — Ventura 1:48.06: Lewis, Eulau, McGrath, Edgar

200 Freestyle
1 — Ventura 1:48.32: Edgar
2 — San Marcos: Sam Boysel
3 — Ventura: Maires

200 IM
1 — Ventura 2:14.80: McGrath
2 — Ventura: Adler
3 — Ventura: Miller

50 Freestyle
1 — San Marcos 00:23.17: Lance Curtiss
2 — Ventura: Boswell
3 — Ventura: Taylor

100 Butterfly
1 — Ventura 1:01.84: Harmon
2 — Ventura: Mefford
3 — Ventura: Walters

100 Free
1 — Ventura 00:52.05: McGrath
2 — San Marcos: Lance Curtiss
3 — Ventura: Lewis

500 Free
1 — Ventura 5:18.24: Fukutomi
2 — Ventura: Howard
3 — San Marcos: Peter Dawson

200 Free Relay
1 — Ventura 1:35.49: Adler, Taylor, McGrath, Boswell
2 — San Marcos: Lance Curtiss, Kris Hummel, Erik Shafer, Brett Zylstra

100 Backstroke
1 — Ventura 00:58.25: Edgar
2 — Ventura: Fukutomi
3 — Ventura: Maires

100 Breaststroke
1 — Ventura 1:06.52: Boswell
2 — Ventura: Daly
3 — Ventura: Eulau

400 Free Relay
1 — Ventura 3:32.57: Taylor, Lewis, Boswell, Edgar
2 — San Marcos: Lance Curtiss, Kris Hummel, Brett Zylstra, Sam Boysel

1-M Diving
1 — San Marcos 133.85: Preston Ames
2 — San Marcos: Vincent Foisy
3 — Ventura: Adler

Highlighted Swimmers: Lance Curtiss had a season-best time to win the 50 Freestyle and Sam Boysel had a great swim to take second in the 200 Freestyle. Preston Ames and Vincent Foisy dove strongly to finish in first and second in 1-M diving.

Jeff Ashton coaches swimming and diving at San Marcos High.

