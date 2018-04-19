Ventura Teen Challenge Activates Solar-Energy System from CleanEnergy4All Partnership

VENTURA – Ventura Teen Challenge activated a new solar energy carport worth nearly $100,000 last week. The system was the result of a partnership between Teen Challenge and CleanEnergy4All, a nonprofit entity that also served as the project manager for the installation.

The system is expected to save the Teen Challenge facility more than $250,000 over its 20-year lifetime. The financial savings will allow Teen Challenge to better utilize its financial resources, which rely largely on individual and group contributions.

“We appreciate the partnership of CleanEnergy4All and the contribution they made to help us control utility costs,” said Ron Brown, executive director of Teen Challenge of Southern California. “Because the overwhelming majority of our students do not have any means to pay for our one-year residential recovery ministry, our services are offered at no charge to them.

“The utilization of solar energy allows us to lower our utility costs and redirect our dollars to other critical areas. This is a great example of both financial and environmental stewardship.”

Bob Pohl, chairman of CleanEnergy4All, said the project was an important step for his organization.

“We’re very pleased that our first solar energy system installation is benefitting Teen Challenge,” he said. “It’s a wonderful organization that truly helps a lot of people who may not otherwise be able to help themselves.

“We’re planning on providing a thousand similar systems to nonprofit organizations throughout the U.S. during the next 10 years and we’re working very hard to continue raising the funds and recruiting the partners necessary to do so.”

“We’re proud to have had the opportunity to work with CleanEnergy4All to help Teen Challenge by contributing an exciting solar parking structure to this project,” said Philippe Hartley, president of Phat Energy. “Our PHATport for eight cars went up in a few days, and Teen Challenge now has the additional energy and vehicular shade it needs.”

“Candelaria Solar Electric is honored to work with CleanEnergy4All to provide its experience and services to such a respectable organization as Teen Challenge,” said Marc Candelaria, president of Candelaria Solar Electric. “With an organization like Teen Challenge that greatly impacts the lives of people making a positive change for themselves, the large sum of money that is saved in utility costs could be utilized for providing additional services to people who really need the help.”

“Sunpreme is honored to be part of the CleanEnergy4All/Teen Challenge solar project,” said Bill Adams, vice president of Southern California marketing for Sunpreme Ltd. “We believe our advanced solar technology blends perfectly with CleanEnergy4All’s forward thinking on providing charities with a no-cost solar-energy system.”

CleanEnergy4All funds and installs energy projects for accredited and highly successful charities that benefit under-privileged and under-served individuals, as well as individuals recovering from physical, mental or substance abuse, while at the same time enhancing the environment. The clean energy resources provided to charities by CleanEnergy4All help to reduce charity overhead expenses to allocate additional funds to improving existing services and facilities, providing additional services, and expanding the overall capacity of their programs.

Teen Challenge of Southern California was established in 1963 and includes nine regional facilities with eight strategically placed residential facilities throughout the Southland. Last year, Teen Challenge served more than 200,000 men, women and children in Southern California through its faith-based residential and outreach programs. Its residential program in Ventura serves nearly 60 women.

— Patrick Pharris represents CleanEnergy4All.