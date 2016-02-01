Ventura Visitors & Convention Bureau Board Endorses Marlyss Auster as President and CEO

The board of Ventura Visitors & Convention Bureau (VVCB) is pleased to announce a title change for executive director, Marlyss Auster. Effective immediately, Auster’s title will be president and CEO.

Board chairperson Nancy Pedersen said, “This title is more consistent with industry standards as tracked by Destination Marketing Association of the West and warranted based on Ms. Auster’s stellar work at VVCB.”

Auster joined VVCB as executive director three years ago. During her time in the position, she has revamped and revitalized the organization by building a strong, enthusiastic team that, under her leadership, operates in an environment where new ideas and creativity flourish.

That team has put VVCB at the forefront of driving tourism to Ventura and has worked to develop and strengthen partnerships with all stakeholders involved in that effort.

Additionally, VVCB’s team has worked on and implemented a new brand mark, created and launched a new website and social media strategy, and increased visitor traffic and sales at the Visitor Center significantly.

Auster’s decision to involve stakeholders to develop VVCB's branding set the pace for VVCB's overall strategy to grow partnerships and value community collaboration to promote Ventura.

She also led efforts to bring sand artist Andres Amador to Ventura to create temporary earthscape art that introduced VVCB's new branding and created opportunities for community ownership and engagement.

This was the first time Amador partnered with a destination, as well as the first time Ventura's Public Arts Commission sponsored a temporary earthscape art project. The event was so unique that it has been recognized as a finalist by Visit California in the 2016 Poppy Awards.

Auster is highly respected in the industry and was recently elected president of the Central Coast Tourism Council (CCTC). She also was instrumental in gaining Ventura recognition as a finalist for Sunset Magazine's Travel Awards Municipal Makeover category.

Speaking on behalf of the entire VVCB board, Pedersen stated, “We are all very proud of Ms. Auster’s achievements at VVCB and the success that she and her team have achieved. We look forward to their continued success under her leadership in driving efforts to grow the tourism economy for the City of Ventura.”

— Fiorella Calderoni represents the Ventura Visitors & Convention Bureau.