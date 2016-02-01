Friday, April 27 , 2018, 9:45 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Ventura Visitors & Convention Bureau Board Endorses Marlyss Auster as President and CEO

By Fiorella Calderoni for the Ventura Visitors & Convention Bureau | February 1, 2016 | 5:05 p.m.

Marlyss Auster

The board of Ventura Visitors & Convention Bureau (VVCB) is pleased to announce a title change for executive director, Marlyss Auster. Effective immediately, Auster’s title will be president and CEO.

Board chairperson Nancy Pedersen said, “This title is more consistent with industry standards as tracked by Destination Marketing Association of the West and warranted based on Ms. Auster’s stellar work at VVCB.”

Auster joined VVCB as executive director three years ago. During her time in the position, she has revamped and revitalized the organization by building a strong, enthusiastic team that, under her leadership, operates in an environment where new ideas and creativity flourish.

That team has put VVCB at the forefront of driving tourism to Ventura and has worked to develop and strengthen partnerships with all stakeholders involved in that effort.

Additionally, VVCB’s team has worked on and implemented a new brand mark, created and launched a new website and social media strategy, and increased visitor traffic and sales at the Visitor Center significantly.

Auster’s decision to involve stakeholders to develop VVCB's branding set the pace for VVCB's overall strategy to grow partnerships and value community collaboration to promote Ventura.

She also led efforts to bring sand artist Andres Amador to Ventura to create temporary earthscape art that introduced VVCB's new branding and created opportunities for community ownership and engagement.

This was the first time Amador partnered with a destination, as well as the first time Ventura's Public Arts Commission sponsored a temporary earthscape art project. The event was so unique that it has been recognized as a finalist by Visit California in the 2016 Poppy Awards. 

Auster is highly respected in the industry and was recently elected president of the Central Coast Tourism Council (CCTC). She also was instrumental in gaining Ventura recognition as a finalist for Sunset Magazine's Travel Awards Municipal Makeover category. 

Speaking on behalf of the entire VVCB board, Pedersen stated, “We are all very proud of Ms. Auster’s achievements at VVCB and the success that she and her team have achieved. We look forward to their continued success under her leadership in driving efforts to grow the tourism economy for the City of Ventura.”

— Fiorella Calderoni represents the Ventura Visitors & Convention Bureau.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 