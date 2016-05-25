Ventura Wins 5th Annual Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation

The City of Ventura and its residents have been nationally recognized for pledging to conserve water and cut pollution. Ventura placed first in the 2016 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, which ran from April 1-30.

The contest asked residents to pledge online to conserve water, and Ventura had the highest percentage of pledges for cities with populations between 100,000 and 299,999.

Athens-Clarke County, Ga., placed second in Ventura’s population category.

Wyland spokesman Steve Creech presented Ventura Mayor Erik Nasarenko with the first-place plaque during a noontime ceremony on the steps of Ventura City Hall Thursday, May 19.

“I don’t usually like to brag, but ‘Way to go, Ventura!’” Nasarenko told an enthusiastic audience, which included City Councilman Jim Monahan, Fire Chief David Endaya and many city employees.

Nasarenko congratulated the Ventura residents who pledged at www.mywaterpledge.com, saying their efforts will save over 26 million gallons of water.

Venturans also pledged to reduce their use of single-use plastic bottles by 48,931, eliminate 1,172 pounds of hazardous waste from entering watersheds and cut the amount of waste sent to landfills by 562,475 pounds.

Overall, 4,100 cities across the United States participated, with residents making pledges to reduce their water use at home, around the yard and in their lives.

Residents nationwide pledged to reduce their cumulative water consumption by over 1.9 billion gallons — an amount totaling the equivalent of 2,877 Olympic-sized pools

Other winning cities were: Laguna Beach, Calif. (5,000-29,999 residents); Andover, Minn. (30,000-99,999); Aurora, Colo. (300,000-599,999) and Boston (600,000-plus).

Participating residents from the winning cities were entered into a contest to win a 2016 Toyota Prius, and Nasarenko had the honor of picking the winner from a spinning raffle basket.

Nasarenko said he hoped a Ventura resident would win the Prius, which was parked outside of City Hall, but, alas, the winning ticket went to Jim Schoepflin of Aurora.

The Wyland Foundation, a nonprofit founded by renowned marine life artist Wyland, has helped children and families around the nation to rediscover the importance of healthy oceans and waterways through public art programs, classroom science education and live events.

The Mayor’s Challenge also is sponsored by Toyota, with support from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, National League of Cities, The Toro Company, Earth Friendly Products (ECOS), Conserva Irrigation and, in Southern California, by television stations CBS2 / KCAL9.

— Amy Bentley is a publicist representing the City of Ventura and the Wyland Foundation.