Registration Under Way for Ventura Family YMCA’s Fun and Fitness 5K

The Ventura Family YMCA will host its 14th annual Fun and Fitness 5K starting at 8 a.m. Aug. 16.

This run or walk race begins at the Ventura Family YMCA and continues for 3.1 miles around the city of Ventura. Participants will help raise funds for the Y’s Open Doors Program, which last year, provided more than $300,000 to those in need.

Day of registration will begin at 7 a.m. with race time kicking off at 8 a.m. Awards and a free continental breakfast will follow the 5K. The first-place male and female will win a pair of Alta running shoes, while over 20 other raffle prizes will be given away.

The event provides the opportunity to have a good time with friends and family, while supporting the Ventura Family YMCA’s scholarship program.

Participants who register before Aug. 2 will be given a free race T-shirt, and the first 150 participants who register are entered to win a Patagonia wetsuit and hand plane for body surfing!

Registrations are currently being accepted through Aug. 1 at $35 for an individual and $75 for a family. After Aug. 1, registrations increase to $40 for an individual and $85 for a family. Family registrations are for immediate family members only; up to six people, including two adults and any dependent children.

Register online by clicking here, or in person at the Ventura Family YMCA located at 3760 Telegraph Road in Ventura. For more information, call Damon Navo at 805.642.2131 x22.

— Alicia Cattoni is a marketing coordinator for the Ventura Family YMCA.