Friday, April 13 , 2018, 11:16 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Beach Volleyball

Venturans Nick Barron, Alex Lynch Win Santa Barbara Men’s AA

The Santa Barbara Men’s AA finalists were, from left, runners-up Matt Younggren and Grant Friedman, and champions Nick Barron and Alex Lynch. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Men’s AA finalists were, from left, runners-up Matt Younggren and Grant Friedman, and champions Nick Barron and Alex Lynch.
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 24, 2016 | 6:38 p.m.

The Ventura team of Nick Barron and Alex Lynch captured the California Beach Volleyball Association Santa Barbara Men's AA at East Beach on Saturday.

Barron and Lynch defeated San Diego's Matt Younggren and Grant Friedman of Mission Viejo in the final to earn the AAA rating on the beach.

The Santa Barbara father-son duo of John and Henry Hancock finished third with the team of Sasha Von Rauner and Alex Popoff of Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach.

In the CBVA Women's B tournament, Sophie Flemion of San Simeon and Sara Little of Bakersfield took first place. They defeated Adrienne Graves of Winnetka and Bea Hernandez of Van Nuys in the final.

The third place finishers were Elizabeth Conant-Emma Medjuck of Santa Barbara and Courtney Olson-Nicole Blachunas of Anaheim and Costa Mesa.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The team of, from left, Sophie Flemion and Sara Little won the Santa Barbara Women’s B Tournament over Adrienne Graves and Bea Hernandez. Click to view larger
The team of, from left, Sophie Flemion and Sara Little won the Santa Barbara Women’s B Tournament over Adrienne Graves and Bea Hernandez.
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 