Venturans Nick Barron, Alex Lynch Win Santa Barbara Men’s AA

Beach Volleyball

The Ventura team of Nick Barron and Alex Lynch captured the California Beach Volleyball Association Santa Barbara Men's AA at East Beach on Saturday.

Barron and Lynch defeated San Diego's Matt Younggren and Grant Friedman of Mission Viejo in the final to earn the AAA rating on the beach.

The Santa Barbara father-son duo of John and Henry Hancock finished third with the team of Sasha Von Rauner and Alex Popoff of Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach.

In the CBVA Women's B tournament, Sophie Flemion of San Simeon and Sara Little of Bakersfield took first place. They defeated Adrienne Graves of Winnetka and Bea Hernandez of Van Nuys in the final.

The third place finishers were Elizabeth Conant-Emma Medjuck of Santa Barbara and Courtney Olson-Nicole Blachunas of Anaheim and Costa Mesa.

