Ventura’s Big 6th Inning Ruins Santa Barbara

Baseball

Ventura jumped on Santa Barbara High relievers for five runs in the sixth inning and handed the Dons a 7-1 Channel League baseball loss on Thursday.

The Dons fall to 4-4 in league and 8-7 overall. The win was Ventura's first in league play (1-4, 9-9).

Santa Barbara was leading 1-0 after three innings on a RBI hit by John Jensen (2 for 3). But Ventura came back with two runs in the fourth inning and blew the game open with five in the sixth.

The Cougars got a solid pitching performance from Jayden Metz. He struck out nine and walked two in a complete-game performance.

Caleb Norton had two hits for Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara… 001 000 0 — 1 6 5

Ventura…000 205 x — 7 7 0

WP: Metz LP: Palme (1-2)

2B: Palacios (Ventura)

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.