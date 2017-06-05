Monday, April 30 , 2018, 9:04 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Ventura’s Broc Mortensen Named Channel League Baseball MVP

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 5, 2017 | 2:37 p.m.

Ventura High's Broc Mortensen, who terrorized pitchers with his hitting and speed on the base paths, was named the Channel League MVP for baseball.

Mortensen batted .473 with 23 RBI and four home runs, and also stole 17 bases for the league-champion Cougars.

Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara each placed three players on the first team and San Marcos had two.

The Chargers' honorees were junior catcher/designated hitter Evan Kling, senior outfielder Colter Nisbet and senior pitcher Darby Naughton.

Senior outfielder Joe Firestone, senior catcher Antonio Andrade and senior pitcher Bijan Palme were the Santa Barbara players selected to the first team.

The San Marcos senior battery of left-hander Ian Churchill and catcher Kyle Gonzalez received first-team honors.

All Channel League Baseball

MVP — Broc Mortensen, Ventura,  12

First Team

Name, School, Year

Tommy Matsuyama, Ventura, 12

Blake Corsintino, Ventura, 11

Manny Jaquez, Ventura, 11

Evan Kling, Dos Pueblos, 11

Colter Nisbet, Dos Pueblos 12

Darby Naughton, Dos Pueblos, 12

Joe Firestone, Santa Barbara, 12

Antonio Andrade, Santa Barbara, 12

Bijan Palme, Santa Barbara, 12

Ian Churchill, San Marcos, 12

Kyle Gonzalez, San Marcos, 12

Jacob Martinez, Buena, 11

Second Team

Roger Palacios, Ventura, 12

Mason Boelter, Dos Pueblos 10

Kevin Barker, Dos Pueblos 12

Dylan Kelley, Dos Pueblos, 11

Isaac Coffey, Dos Pueblos, 11

Tim Piozet, Santa Barbara, 12

Alex Chicote, Santa Barbara, 12

Tommy Holguin, Santa Barbara, 12

Louie Shalhoob, San Marcos, 12

Mason Metcalfe, San Marcos, 12

Ethan Webster, Buena, 12

Ethan Reyes, Buena, 12

Honorable Mention

DP: Josh Feldhaus, 12; Davey Demeter, 12;Jed Donelan,11; Nico Martinez, 10.

SB: Linus Holmberg, 12; Logan Foy, 11; Zach Jensen, 11; Nick Dallow, 10

SM: Ryan Guardino,12; Thomas Hantgin, 12; Matthew Neal, 12

