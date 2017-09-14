Ventura’s Consistency, Steady Play Too Much for Santa Barbara

Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara ran into a tough Ventura squad in the Channel League girls volleyball opener and was swept, 25-13, 25-13, 25-11, on Thursday night.

“Even though they graduated a lot of players, they’re still pretty strong,” Santa Barbara coach Chad Arneson said of the Cougars, the defending league champions. “They’re mentally sound, a very consistent, scrappy team that doesn’t make a lot of errors.”

The Dons were even at 13-13 in the first set before Ventura took charge and pulled away.

Santa Barbara travels to Harvard Westlake for a non-league game on Tuesday.

