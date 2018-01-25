Ventura’s Long Throws Burn Santa Barbara Girls Soccer

Girls Soccer

Ventura scored a pair of goals on long throws and beat Santa Barbara 3-1 in a Channel League girls soccer match on Thursday.

After a scoreless first half, the Cougars got on the board of a long throw.

The Dons scored the equalizer in the 60th minute. Josie Gonella played a long free kick into the box, which Ventura failed to clear. Kenzie Tarpening hit a first-time shot over the goalkeeper's head for the tying goal.

But Ventura regained the lead after another long throw. The ball bounced around and ultimately went off a Dons player into the net.

The Cougars scored their third goal from a shot outside the box.

The girls kept fighting until the very end, Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf said. "My girls have heart. I never doubt at the end of any game that they gave it their all.

Santa Barbara is now 1-3 in league.