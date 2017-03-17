Baseball
Ventura’s Manny Jaquez Fires 3-Hit Shutout Against Santa Barbara
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 17, 2017 | 6:32 p.m.
Santa Barbara High was held to three hits by Ventura pitcher Manny Jaquez, and the Dons were blanked 5-0 in a Channel League baseball game at Eddie Mathews Field.
The loss dropped the Dons to 1-7 overall and 0-3 in league.
Nick Dallow, Zach Jensen and Antonio Andrade had the hits for Santa Barbara.
Alex Chicote suffered the loss, allowing three runs in the fourth inning.
