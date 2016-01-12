Venturra Overpowers San Marcos

Ventura’s size and experience were too much for San Marcos, as the Cougars romped to an 85-21 decision on Tuesday night in the Channel League girls basketball opener at the Thunderhut.
Sophomore Milan McGary led the Royals in scoring with 11 points.
Ventura, the defending league champion and No. 13-ranked team in Division 1AA, got 20 points from 6-foot Aubrey Knight and 20 from 6-1 Barbara Rangel.
San Marcos plays Santa Barbara on Thursday.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.