Venue Change: Cate-Carpinteria CIF Quarterfinal Clash Moved to Larger Carpinteria Gym

Boys Basketball

The CIF-SS quarterfinal boys basketball game between Cate and Carpinteria on Thursday has been moved to Carpinteria High's gym, the athletic directors at both schools announced Wednesday.

Cate won the coin-flip to host the Division 5A game, but with a large crowd anticipated, Cate athletic director Wade Ransom felt it was in the best interest of the fans to play the game at Carpinteria's larger gymnasium.

The tip-off is at 7 p.m.

"We hope to see everyone out for the Crosstown Showdown," said Ransom.

"We are encouraging the entire community to come out in support of the Cate School Rams and the Carpinteria High School Warriors in the CIF-SS quarterfinal boys basketball game on Thursday," said Carpinteria AD Pat Cooney. "Cate is the home team but CHS will be the venue, so that we can allow as many community members as possible to attend the game."

Cate enters the game with a 13-4 record while Carpinteria is 14-13. The Warriors have won eight of their last 10 games after starting the season 0-6.

Ticket prices are $10 general and $5 for children and students with ID.