Vera Maddan 105 Years Young

Paso Robles resident Vera Maddan celebrated her 105th birthday on Dec. 18, surrounded by about 20 family members, friends and neighbors at her home, Creekside Gardens Senior Apartments.

Creekside Gardens is an affordable-housing complex for seniors. It is owned by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing (PSHH) and managed by The Duncan Group.

Maddan has lived at Creekside Gardens since 2010. She and her party guests were treated to a pizza lunch and a birthday cheesecake.

PSHH, founded in 1970, is a nonprofit that develops affordable housing and community facilities for low-income households and homeownership opportunities for working families and special needs populations, such as seniors, veterans, those living with disabilities, and the formerly homeless.

With some 1,200 self-help homes completed and more than 1,700 rental units developed, PSHH is the largest affordable-housing developer on the Central Coast, with offices in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.

For more information, visit www.pshhc.org, email [email protected] or call 781-3088.

— Andy Silverman for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.