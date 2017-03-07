Vera V. Garcia, of Santa Barbara, 1926-2017

Posted on March 7, 2017 | 12:51 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Vera V. Garcia, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Barbara on March 3, 2017. Vera was born on Oct. 26, 1926, in Tulare, CA, to Ignacio Valles and Pascuala Echeverria.

She lived for a few years in Fillmore, Guadalupe, Lompoc and Huron, all in California. She lived the majority of her life in Santa Barbara, and attended Lincoln Elementary School and Santa Barbara Junior High School.

Vera worked as an assembler for Electro Kinetics for 23 years. She was very business-oriented and operated a grocery store in Lompoc. She applied that business knowledge to her daily living and passed it on to her children.

Vera was a great “saver” who urged her children when they got a raise to “save it.”

Vera married Salvador Rodriguez in 1943 and had four children: Sal, Henry, Greg and Becky Rodriguez (Valles). After her divorce, Vera married Jesus Garcia in 1955.

She was the foundation of the family and whatever she said was the law. She raised her children and taught them to be well-behaved and to make her proud.

She was very loyal to her entire family and was always available whenever someone needed help. Vera always spoke fondly about her aunts, Lupe and Carmen, as well as her sisters and brothers.

After retiring from Electro Kinetics, Vera spent a lot of time babysitting and transporting her grandchildren around town. She loved dogs and cats. Her last dog, Fifi, was her constant companion going everywhere with her.

Vera had a green thumb who could grow everything and had many plants in her yard. She loved to travel: Cancun, Mexico City, Lake Tahoe, Nassau, Seattle, Hawaii and Las Vegas.

She was a great cook who made the best “bean burritos” in the world.

Vera is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jesus Garcia; her children, Salvador Rodriguez (Amie), Becky Valles (Manuel), and step-daughter Marcy Garcia; siblings, Ray Valles and Rachael Rodriguez.

Other survivors are her grandchildren, Eric Valles (Maribel), Marcos Valles (Janelle), Antoine Rodriguez (Jen), Bryce Rodriguez (Ashley), Pam Rodriguez and Bo Rodriguez.

Also, surviving her are great grandchildren, Michael, Matthew and Jaelyn Valles, Ezrah, Cayden, Kaylee, Destiny and Havana Rodriguez.

Vera was preceded in death by her siblings, Carlos Valles and Lena Rocha; and her sons, Gregory and Henry Rodriguez.

Many thanks to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara, nurse Marianne Wohler, Deacon Edgar Mohorko, social worker Laurence Seguin-Brault; and caregivers, Lori Rocha, Alicia Leon, Rosario Reynoso and Gracie Morales.

Memorial donations can be directed in Vera’s name to: Goleta Boys and Girls Club, PO Box 1485, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, March 13, at St. Raphael’s Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery. A reception will follow at Earl’s Place at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Arrangements by Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.