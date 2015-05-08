Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 1:08 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Man Takes Plea Deal in Shooting of Parents in Orcutt

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 3:03 p.m. | May 8, 2015 | 9:12 a.m.

Brian Keith Reid was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison after pleading guilty Friday to shooting his parents on Labor Day 2012 in Orcutt, killing his father and critically wounding his mother.

In a deal with prosecutors that was completed while a Superior Court jury in Santa Maria deliberated his fate, Reid pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder with special allegations.

He will return to court June 22 for sentencing.

Judge Rogelio Flores told the jurors Friday morning that although they were close to a verdict, the attorneys agreed to a plea deal Thursday night. 

He ordered the partially-completed verdict forms to be sealed.

“This is the most fascinating and tragic fact pattern I’ve ever seen in my life,” Flores said.

“Ever. And, I’m not being glib when I say this was a Shakespearean tragedy of immense proportions. I think you all struggled with the same issues that anybody that knows the facts of the case struggles with.”

With the defense conceding to the shooting, jurors had been given the option of convicting Reid of either murder and attempted murder as the prosecution sought, or voluntary manslaughter and attempted voluntary manslaughter as the defense attorney wanted. 

They also had seven special allegations to consider, related to the shootings.

After the plea deal was announced, the jury was told to stop its deliberations.

During a family barbecue at Orcutt Community Park, Reid grabbed a .40-caliber Glock handgun from his vehicle and shot his parents, William Forrest Reid and Pamela Reid, multiple times.

The defendant’s dad was pronounced dead at the scene; Pamela Reid testified in the trial.

Robert Ikola, Chief Trial Deputy from the Santa Barbara County Public Defender's Office, argued that allegations William Forrest Reid inappropriately touched the daughters of Brian Reid in addition to the defendant’s divorce, lost house and joblessness pushed Reid to shoot his parents.

Senior Deputy Defense Attorney Kevin Duffy told jurors they should convict Brian Reid of murder because of the cold, calculated attack and noted that people are not allowed to take the law into their own hands. The criminal case against the defendant's father was expected to proceed after being stalled for years, Duffy added.

After receiving the case Wednesday morning, jurors deliberated into the afternoon before going home without a verdict. However, they asked for testimony to be read back.

On Thursday afternoon, the jury reported they had reached a verdict, only to be sent back after failing to properly fill out the forms as Flores said they had more work to do.

At the time, he suggested re-reading a section of the jury instructions. Friday morning, he assured jurors that he didn’t write those instructions.

He has remained in jail since the shooting and is expected to be eligible for parole in 18 years, or by 2033, under laws that require him to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

If convicted of murder, Reid could have faced a sentence of life in prison.

The trial began in early April with jury selection.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

