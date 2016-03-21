Verizon Cell Site in Northwest Santa Maria OK’d After Earlier Rejection

A company working with Verizon Wireless can install a cell tower in northwest Santa Maria, but must hide it in a water tower design, the City Council decided in overturning a prior rejection of the project.

The Planning Commission had earlier turned down the request amid concerns the communication firm had not properly notified neighbors of the plan for installing a 50-foot-tall tower at 232 N. Benwiley Ave.

Instead the City Council agreed to grant a conditional-use permit for the tower’s installation, and recommended using a water tower instead of fake pine tree as the more appropriate method to camouflage the cell tower that will provide more capacity for voice and data services.

While no neighbors opposed the project, the Planning Commission denied the permit after questioning whether nearby residents had been properly notified.

Mayor Pro-Tem Etta Waterfield said she recalled several similar projects getting review and approval during the 11 years she served on the Planning Commission.

“I am so baffled by this project that, in my opinion and from the applicant, they did their due diligence in notifying the people,” Waterfield said. “I think we’re punishing them because they didn’t do it in a certain way.”

“What they’re doing is providing a service to the city of Santa Maria to make it a much better place to have cell service,” Waterfield said.

Councilman Bob Orach said he wondered what level of neighbors’ approval planning commissioners wanted.

After further discussion, the council majority agreed the cell site should be camouflaged as a water tower.

“A water tower would really blend in this neighborhood,” Councilman Jack Boysen said, admitting he typically didn’t favor hiding the equipment.

Before her colleagues approved the project, Councilwoman Terri Zuniga, who voted against overturning the appeal, had harsh words for the firm’s representatives regarding the reluctance to send employees into the neighborhood due to safety concerns.

Instead, the firm mailed fliers and sent what officials deemed a vague survey via text messaging.

“We had been told by our property owner that this area provides a barrier between two groups that tend to fight with each other,” said Pete Shubin from Sequoia Deployment Services. “We had some concerns about safety.”

Additionally, Shubin said they were told knocking on people’s doors would create an adverse situation with the low-income immigrant community.

They did set up an information booths at a Healthy School Pantry event to explain the project, he added.

“So you made a decision not to go and engage the community, the neighbors in the neighborhood, based on the feedback you got from one person, five people, that the neighborhood wasn’t safe, was gang-infested, and that the people wouldn’t appreciate your efforts to engage them,” Zuniga said, adding she walked the area during her campaigns.

She also was critical of 15 forms signed by pantry participants although they didn’t provide addresses, and asked whether Verizon’s business plan called for place the towers “in socioeconomic blighted neighborhoods in which you were concerned about your safety”

The site’s zoning — commercial manufacturing — typically restricts height to 40 feet, but allows taller structures if justified by unique site or project circumstances, staff said.

“Verizon Wireless is looking to fill the gap in services that is created by the demand from neighborhoods surrounding round the site,” Shubin said.

The taller tower is required due to a nearby metal building that could interfere, officials said. A Pacific Gas & Electric Company tower nearby is 75 feet tall.

In asking the City Council to approve the project, Sequoia Development maintained the Planning Commission lacked substantial evidence for the denial. Additionally, the appellant contended rejecting the appeal violated federal law since it represented a denial of service to Verizon Wireless customers.

