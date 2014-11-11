Vernon Erickson of Goleta, 1929-2014

Posted on November 11, 2014 | 2:54 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Vernon A. Erickson of Goleta passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2014, at the age of 85 at Sarah House after a long battle with dementia.

He was born Sept. 11, 1929, in Kingsburg, Calif., and moved to Santa Barbara as a teen. He graduated from Santa Barbara High School.

He was drafted into the Army and served 11 months in Korea. After his two years of active service, he joined the Army Reserves and served the 425th Civil Affairs Company for almost 40 years, retiring with the rank of sergeant first class. From 1968 to 1985, he worked as a custodian at Dos Pueblos High School.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann, in 1999 and his brother, Westley, in 2010. He is survived by his two sons, Frederick and wife Janice of Big Bear and Alan and wife Tina of Goleta, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12 at Welch-Ryce-Haider’s Goleta Chapel followed by graveside services at Goleta Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Assisted Hospice or the Sarah House.