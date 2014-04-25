Vernon ‘Mickey’ Finn of Santa Barbara, 1920-2014

Posted on April 25, 2014 | 11:23 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Vernon Joseph "Mickey" Finn passed away April 19, 2014, and joined his beloved wife, Isabel "Belle," who preceded him.

He was born May 19, 1920, in Staples, Minn. He was a strong believer in family, as a youth and an adult. He worked his grandparents' farm during the Great Depression and then fought with the Army Infantry 7th Division in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

He met his bride to be at Camp San Luis and married before deploying to the Aleutian Islands, AK. He fought continuously all the way down to the Philippines and assisted Gen. Douglas MacArthur on his victorious return to the Philippines.

After mustering out, he settled in Santa Barbara, where Isabel was already established. Over the years, he worked for various beverage companies and eventually ended up the CEO of the 7-Up Bottling Co., Tulare County franchise. He was ultimately elected president of the American Bottlers Association. He was a popular figure in whatever he did.

Mickey and Belle retired to Santa Barbara, where they always maintained a home.

He is survived by two sons, Richard and Michael and his wife, Carmen; granddaughters Shannon and Jennifer; and five great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 29 at St. Raphael’s Church, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.

