Girls Basketball

Veronica Morones’ Last-Second Basket Lifts Bishop Diego Over Cate

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | January 26, 2017 | 9:39 p.m.

Veronica Morones scored with 9.3 seconds remaining to put the Bishop Diego girls basketball team up 38-37 over Cate on Thursday, and Andrea Castellanos blocked a shot with 1.2 seconds on the clock to seal the victory.

Cate took a 25-19 lead into halftime and a 37-32 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Bishop (9-10, 7-2) battled back, finishing the game on a 6-0 run. 

Kylie Koeper notched a double-double for the Cardinals, scoring 12 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Natalie Whiting added 10 points, including six in the third quarter.

"Natalie's scoring really gave us a spark in the 3rd quarter offensively and it helped us pick up our defense in the 2nd half," said Bishop Diego coach Jeff Burich.

Amber Thiery scored 13 to lead Cate, and Elle Smith nearly put up a double-double, notching eight rebounds and 11 points.

Bishop Diego next hosts Thacher on Saturday while Cate hosts Fillmore the same day.

