Veronica ‘Roni’ Fogata Aquino of Santa Barbara, 1953-2014

Veronica “Roni” Fogata Aquino, loving mother and wife, passed away at age 61 at 3 in the morning at Pomona Valley Hospital Oct. 10, 2014, surrounded by loved ones after enduring a brain hemorrhage earlier that evening. Doctors report that it happened quickly and with minimal pain.

Roni was born April 17, 1953, in Long Beach to Herman and Esther Fogata, their second child, and spent most of her life living in San Dimas with her husband and two children. She attended Glen A. Wilson High School and Mt. San Antonio College.

She was a gifted crafter, much like her own mother, and also spent time teaching at a Montessori school.

Diagnosed with lupus shortly after having her second child, she focused full time on her health and family, displaying heroic strength, resilience and selflessness. She enjoyed spending time with her family, attending concerts and sporting events. She was brave, inspiring and touched the lives of all of those who were blessed enough to meet her.

Roni is survived by her father, Herman Fogata, sisters Debi Whitlow and Denita Greene, husband Larry Aquino and two children, Patrick and Alanah Aquino.

Private graveside services will be held in Santa Barbara.

