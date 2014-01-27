Veronica Sandoval Joins Board of Directors for CASA of Santa Barbara County

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the appointment of Veronica Sandoval to its Board of Directors.

“Veronica is a wonderful person with a clear commitment to the community,” said Anthony Papa, board president. “We are honored to have her join our Board of Directors and believe she will play an active role in shaping the future of our organization.”

Sandoval has a long history in the Santa Ynez Valley and descends from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. She began her employment with the tribe in 1995 and has worked in various departments, including entertainment, marketing and public relations. Currently, she serves as administrator of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation. The foundation was established on a basic principle: to build partnerships and work collaboratively to make our community a better place to live and work.

As the administrator, Sandoval is responsible for overseeing the foundation’s giving programs and the development and implementation of foundation strategies while placing particular value on activities and programs that expand opportunities for the least advantaged, protect the environment, and enhance the lives of area youth.

Active in both her tribal community and the local community, Sandoval currently serves as a trustee for the College School District Board and volunteers for great organizations such as Junior Blind Olympics, People Helping People, and the Kids’ Farmers Market through the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

“Veronica has a long history of supporting CASA of Santa Barbara County, and I am excited that she has decided to join the board of directors," said Kim Colby Davis, executive director of CASA. "We are fortunate to have board members who are not only experts in various industries, but also who are dedicated to CASA’s mission and the children we serve."

CASA of Santa Barbara County serves abused, neglected, and/or abandoned children who cannot depend on their parents to do what is in their best interests and are going through the foster care system. CASA volunteers are designated by the juvenile judge to advocate for these children during this confusing and traumatic time in their lives. CASA volunteers stay with each case until it is closed and the child is placed in a safe, permanent home. For many children, their CASA volunteer will be the one constant adult presence in their lives.

CASA of Santa Barbara County is currently accepting applications from individuals who are interested in becoming Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers.

If you would like more information, contact Tara Gross at 805.739.9102 x2595 or email [email protected].

— Tara Gross is an outreach coordinator for CASA of Santa Barbara County.