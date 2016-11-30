Friday, June 29 , 2018, 1:44 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Veronica Sandoval Rejoins CASA Board of Directors

By Marissa Acker for CASA of Santa Barbara County | November 30, 2016 | 9:09 a.m.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County, a nonprofit organization that trains and supports volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the dependency court system, is pleased to announce the reappointment of Veronica Sandoval to its board of directors.

Veronica Sandoval
Veronica Sandoval

Sandoval’s appointment to the board corresponds with a major push to support and promote court-appointed volunteer advocacy for every abused or neglected child in Santa Barbara County.

“CASA plays a key role in fulfilling society’s most fundamental obligation, to keep our communities most vulnerable children safe,” said Kim Colby Davis, executive director of CASA of Santa Barbara County.

Sandoval has more than 21 years of experience working for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and currently serves as the administrator for the Chumash Foundation. As such, she is responsible for managing the tribe’s philanthropic programs including administering grants, sponsorships and in-kind donations to local nonprofit organizations, overseeing multiyear commitments, developing community partnerships and overseeing the Team Chumash employee volunteer program.

Sandoval has a long history in the Santa Ynez Valley and descends from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. Active in her tribal community as well as the surrounding local community, Sandoval was recently re-elected to the College School District Board of Trustees, a position she has held since 2011. Sandoval also served as a board member for CASA of Santa Barbara County from 2013 to 2015.

In 2015, she stepped down when she was appointed to the Child Welfare Safety Net Task Force. As a Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors appointee, Sandoval and three other task force members were responsible ensuring it performed at its highest level to serve Santa Barbara County foster youth. Sandoval is a foster-turned-adoptive parent and rejoined the CASA board in November to continue the important work of advocating for Santa Barbara County’s most vulnerable children.

The mission of CASA of Santa Barbara County is to ensure a safe, permanent, nurturing home for every abused and/or neglected child by providing a highly trained volunteer to advocate for them in the court system.

CASA is central to fulfilling society’s most fundamental obligation by making sure a qualified, compassionate adult will fight for and protect a child’s right to be safe, to be treated with dignity and respect, and to learn and grow in the safe embrace of a loving family.

Click here for more information about CASA of Santa Barbara County, or contact Crystal Moreno at 805.739.9102 x2594 or [email protected].

— Marissa Acker is the marketing and communications coordinator for CASA of Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 