Veronica Sandoval Rejoins CASA Board of Directors

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County, a nonprofit organization that trains and supports volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the dependency court system, is pleased to announce the reappointment of Veronica Sandoval to its board of directors.

Sandoval’s appointment to the board corresponds with a major push to support and promote court-appointed volunteer advocacy for every abused or neglected child in Santa Barbara County.

“CASA plays a key role in fulfilling society’s most fundamental obligation, to keep our communities most vulnerable children safe,” said Kim Colby Davis, executive director of CASA of Santa Barbara County.

Sandoval has more than 21 years of experience working for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and currently serves as the administrator for the Chumash Foundation. As such, she is responsible for managing the tribe’s philanthropic programs including administering grants, sponsorships and in-kind donations to local nonprofit organizations, overseeing multiyear commitments, developing community partnerships and overseeing the Team Chumash employee volunteer program.

Sandoval has a long history in the Santa Ynez Valley and descends from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. Active in her tribal community as well as the surrounding local community, Sandoval was recently re-elected to the College School District Board of Trustees, a position she has held since 2011. Sandoval also served as a board member for CASA of Santa Barbara County from 2013 to 2015.

In 2015, she stepped down when she was appointed to the Child Welfare Safety Net Task Force. As a Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors appointee, Sandoval and three other task force members were responsible ensuring it performed at its highest level to serve Santa Barbara County foster youth. Sandoval is a foster-turned-adoptive parent and rejoined the CASA board in November to continue the important work of advocating for Santa Barbara County’s most vulnerable children.

The mission of CASA of Santa Barbara County is to ensure a safe, permanent, nurturing home for every abused and/or neglected child by providing a highly trained volunteer to advocate for them in the court system.

CASA is central to fulfilling society’s most fundamental obligation by making sure a qualified, compassionate adult will fight for and protect a child’s right to be safe, to be treated with dignity and respect, and to learn and grow in the safe embrace of a loving family.

Click here for more information about CASA of Santa Barbara County, or contact Crystal Moreno at 805.739.9102 x2594 or [email protected].

— Marissa Acker is the marketing and communications coordinator for CASA of Santa Barbara County.