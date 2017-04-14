Veronika Gulvin Fires 3-Hit Shutout Against Northridge

Softball

Veronika Gulvin held a high-powered Cal State Northridge offense to three hits, and UCSB blanked the Matadors 3-0 in a Big West softball game on Friday.

The win was Santa Barbara's second straight, giving the Gauchos a 5-2 mark over their last seven outings. Northridge, which entered Friday in a tie for first place after winning seven of its last eight, was shutout for the first time in 31 games, dating back to Feb. 17.

UCSB is 23-19 on the season and 4-3 in the Big West and Northridge is 24-14, 4-3.

UCSB's offense got hot in the bottom of the third, as the first five batters would make their way on base. With runners on second and third, junior outfielder Jessica Johnston stepped up to knock a single up the middle, bringing home senior outfielder Jacqueline Hinojosa to open the scoring at 1-0.

Sophomore second baseman Sierra Altmeyer then delivered with a single down the left-field line, scoring Kristen Clark.

Gulvin, a former Dos Pueblos High star, held Northridge without a hit until the top of the fourth.

The Gauchos added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth. Following a Johnston triple, Altmeyer earned her second RBI of the day with a sac fly to right field, making it 3-0.

Gulvin (17-8) earned a win for the third consecutive start, picking up two strikeouts in the process. Out of UCSB's four shutouts this season – all which have come in the last three weeks – Gulvin has been the starter each time, pitching all 26 innings in those games.