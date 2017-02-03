Monday, June 18 , 2018, 3:05 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Veronique de Rugy: Congress Can’t Count on Other Branches to Protect Digital Privacy Rights

By Veronique de Rugy | @veroderugy | February 3, 2017 | 4:03 p.m.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently shot down the latest effort by the Justice Department to compel Microsoft to hand over the data of a foreigner stored overseas.

Amazingly, the government asserted that a U.S. search warrant should carry jurisdiction over the data of an Irish citizen being stored on a server in Ireland simply because it is owned by Microsoft, an American corporation.

Thank goodness the federal appeals court has now rejected the government's attempt to have the case reheard after a lower court ruling in the government's favor — which held Microsoft in contempt for failing to turn over the data — was overturned last July.

The outcome affirms a landmark defense of privacy rights against law enforcement overreach and clearly establishes that the U.S. government does not have jurisdiction over the entire world.

It also removes a major threat to the competitiveness of U.S.-based multinational companies, which must operate under the privacy rules of the countries in which they operate. Many of those countries unsurprisingly take a dim view of U.S. government efforts to pry into the lives of their citizens.

To comply with the U.S. government warrant, Microsoft would have had to violate Ireland's privacy laws.

The decision to reject the government's appeal for a rehearing was decided by a 4-4 split, much closer than it should have been. Justice Department officials pledged to try to take the issue to the Supreme Court.

The new administration could insist that Justice Department lawyers drop the matter. Members of Congress, however, shouldn't count on either the courts or the Trump administration. Instead, they could address the fundamental issue.

The root of the problem is a common one. A law — the Electronic Communications Privacy Act — was enacted in 1986 to address issues raised by the technology at the time, and Congress never bothered to update it despite significant advancements in the decades since.

Because of this political shortsightedness, courts are left trying to navigate trade-offs between the needs of law enforcement and digital privacy rights using a law drafted in the era of floppy disks.

This has also resulted in massive privacy blind spots — such as the ECPA's considering emails held by a third party for over 180 days to be abandoned, allowing them to be accessed with a simple subpoena instead of a judge-issued warrant.

Also of concern is that the process for working with foreign governments when investigations cross jurisdictions — through mutual legal assistance treaties, or MLATs — has been seen by officials as too cumbersome to pursue. Excessive bureaucratic red tape, in other words, has encouraged investigators to engage in a troubling power grab.

The previous Congress featured a bill, the International Communications Privacy Act, that sought to resolve both of these issues. It would have updated privacy rules to acknowledge modern technological reality by doing away with such silly provisions as the 180-day rule.

It also would have streamlined MLAT procedures to make international cooperation more practical.

Another bill, the Email Privacy Act, was just reintroduced in the current Congress, and would also update the ECPA.

Regardless of the vehicle Congress decides upon, these issues involving the intersection of privacy rights, modern technology and the rights of businesses that operate under conflicting international rules must be resolved by legislators instead of left to bureaucrats and the courts to untangle.

— Veronique de Rugy is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, a columnist for Reason magazine and the Washington Examiner, and blogs about ecomomics for National Review. Click here to contact her, and follow her on Twitter: @veroderugy. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 