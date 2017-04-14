Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:56 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Veronique de Rugy: Should the United States Stop Cooperating With the OECD?

By Veronique de Rugy | April 14, 2017 | 3:52 p.m.

How would you feel if I told you that we taxpayers are spending millions of dollars every year to fund an army of bureaucrats who advocate higher taxes and bigger government around the globe?

That's exactly what the United States does when it sends its contribution to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Last year, as its single largest contributor, the United States sent $77 million to the OECD. That's 21 percent of the Paris-based bureaucracy's $370 million annual budget.

Add to that amount several million dollars of additional expenses for special projects and the U.S. mission to the OECD.

In theory, the OECD is a place "where the governments of 34 democracies with market economies work with each other, as well as with more than 70 non-member economies to promote economic growth, prosperity, and sustainable development."

And to be fair, the OECD's website will occasionally publish papers laying out the theoretical benefits of economic growth and smaller-government policies.

However, in practice, despite the OECD's reliance on American taxpayer funds, it persistently works against U.S. interests by arguing for international tax cartels, the end of privacy, redistribution schemes and other big-government fantasies.

Take its campaign for tax harmonization, for example. It started as a way to shelter high-tax nations from bleeding more capital to lower-tax jurisdictions.

You see, in the minds of OECD bureaucrats, high-tax nations are entitled to all they can extract from people and companies. This means that individuals shouldn't be allowed to legally shift economic activity to jurisdictions with better tax policies if such actions hinder the ability of big governments in Europe to feed their domestic fiscal beast.

In other words, the OECD may recognize that competition is good in the private sector, but it wants cartelization policies to protect politicians.

With that in mind, in 2000, the OECD designated 41 nonmember countries and territories as "tax havens" guilty of supposedly unfair tax competition, simply for having lower tax rates and a healthy commitment to financial privacy. These countries were asked to promptly discontinue their "unfair practices" unless they wanted to face financial protectionism imposed by OECD member countries.

The goal was to pressure low-tax countries into either increasing their tax rates or becoming deputy tax collectors for high-tax European nations through automatic information-sharing schemes.

Helped by the European Union and the United Nations, the bureaucrats even started clamoring for the creation of something akin to an international tax organization, global taxes and more explicit forms of tax harmonization.

Unfortunately, after years of abuses and bullying, the statists have made tremendous progress. For instance, all targeted jurisdictions have agreed to sign tax information exchange agreements, hence weakening their human rights laws on financial privacy.

Though we're not the ones directly targeted, American taxpayers should care about the OECD's campaign for a few reasons.

First, the United States is one of the biggest tax havens in the world, and the Europeans are already pressuring us to comply with awful policies. Second, tax harmonization results in an overall higher-tax environment and a weaker global economy.

Without the checks on political greed that competition affords, we inevitably suffer.

But that's not all. Now the OECD is targeting American corporations with excessive and expansive new reporting requirements, for the sole purpose of a massive tax grab.

As David Burton of The Heritage Foundation has reported, this also puts trade secrets unrelated to tax assessment into the hands of unscrupulous governments, and makes proprietary data vulnerable to unauthorized access by third parties.

The Cato Institute's Dan Mitchell has spent years documenting the disingenuous and downright statist work by the OECD. Among other issues, he found that OECD bureaucrats have repeatedly tried to undermine efforts in several countries to eliminate government red ink while pushing for Keynesian spending binges.

They also make unsubstantiated claims that, in Mitchell's words, "higher taxes would lead to more economic development or more public goods" and that "a nation isn't developed unless taxes consume at least 25 percent of GDP."

I bet you didn't know that the United States isn't developed yet!

Here's the best part: They make all these claims about the need for more taxes while earning tax-free and outsize salaries subsidized by the United States.

For all these reasons, it's time for us to zero out this line in our budget. Let taxpayers in high-tax nations subsidize the OECD.

— Veronique de Rugy is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, a columnist for Reason magazine and the Washington Examiner, and blogs about ecomomics for National Review. Click here to contact her, and follow her on Twitter: @veroderugy. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 