Versatile Cassandra Gordon Comes Up Big for Santa Barbara

Girls Basketball

Behind a strong performance from Cassandra Gordon, the Santa Barbara girls basketball team handled Pioneer Valley with ease in its final game at the Brian Ayer Classic at Lompoc High, 66-39.

"We got back on track," said Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher of the Dons' first win after two losses to start the season.

Gordon was all over the place, scoring 18 points while dishing out nine assists, hauling in seven rebounds, getting three steals, and blocking two shots.

Kristen Sullivan added 14 points and four rebounds as the Dons held a 50-25 lead after three quarters.

Sophia Torres also turned in a strong game scoring fourteen points on 7-of-10 shooting and pulling in eight rebounds.

The Dons had their best game shooting the ball, making 42 percent of their field-goal attempts (30-71).

Anais Jimenez grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass.

Santa Barbara (1-2) returns to action Wednesday against Cabrillo in a first-round game in the Gold Coast Classic at 4:30 p.m. at San Marcos. The Dons lost to Cabrillo, 44-25, in their second game at the Ayer Classic.

