Vet Clinic Offers Discount Pet Boarding for Fire Evacuees

San Roque Pet Hospital, 3034 State St., Santa Barbara, is offering to help those evacuated from the Thomas Fire with discounted boarding for their dogs and cats.
Offering veterinary care with a full service veterinary hospital, San Roque Pet Hospital is a part of the Santa Barbara Veterinary Group comprised of three locally owned veterinary hospitals: San Roque Pet Hospital, Montecito Pet Hospital and Goleta Airport Pet Hospital.
Hospital hours for appointments are 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Phone 682-2647.
— Jeanise S. Eaton for San Roque Pet Hospital.