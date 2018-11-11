Monday, November 12 , 2018, 2:08 am | Smoke 44º

 
 
 
 

On Veterans Day, Air Force General Salutes ‘Spirit and Skill’ of Men, Women of Nation’s Military

Ceremonies held Sunday in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Orcutt and Lompoc with Solvang and Guadalupe events set for Monday

Air Force Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting

Air Force Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of the 14th Air Force, Air Force Space Command, speaks during Sunday’s Veterans Day service at the Santa Maria Cemetery. “Veterans Day is a celebration to honor all of America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good,” he told the crowd. “It is also a day of reflection, for remembering.” (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Salute

A Vietnam War veteran pays his respects at the veterans memorial at the Santa Maria Cemetery. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Veteran

A veteran salutes during Sunday’s ceremony. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Members of the Santa Maria Valley Veterans Honor Guard participate during the Veterans Day ceremony.

Members of the Santa Maria Valley Veterans Honor Guard participate during the Veterans Day ceremony. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Vietnam War veteran Michael Stadnick Jr. salutes Air Force Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting on Sunday.

Vietnam War veteran Michael Stadnick Jr. salutes Air Force Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting on Sunday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Steve McGehee

Santa Maria Elks Past Exalted Ruler Steve McGehee salutes after placing a wreath during Sunday’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Sansta Maria Cemetery. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 11, 2018 | 3:33 p.m.

Santa Barbara County paused to remember — and thank — U.S. military veterans on Sunday while also commemorating the 100th anniversary of the armistice ending World War I, and the forerunner of Veterans Day.

At the Santa Maria Cemetery, approximately 100 people, representing veterans from World War II through today, gathered for an hour-long service. The event was one of several throughout the county Sunday with others planned for Monday.

Air Force Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting — commander of the 14th Air Force, Air Force Space Command, and deputy commander of the Joint Force Space Component — was among several Vandenberg Air Force Base members participating in weekend ceremonies.

“Veterans Day is a celebration to honor all of America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good,” Whiting said. “It is also a day of reflection, for remembering.”

The nation’s military serves on the front lines of defense, protecting the country against those who would harm our way of life, he added.

“Yes, it’s true we have the world’s best military equipment but the true strength of our military is the spirit and skill of the men and woman who have worn the service uniforms of our nation,” Whiting said.

“They have answered the call to duty from all parts of America.”

The two-star general also noted the centennial anniversary of Armistice Day — the signing of the pact between Allied nations and Germany that signaled the end of World War I, on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

Later, Jim Zemaitis, past president of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, spoke about the 12 Santa Maria Valley men killed during World War I. Some died in battle, while others succumbed to disease.

While it originated as Armistice Day, the holiday later became Veterans Day to honor all those who served in the military through the years.

“Veterans, you have done your duty, to your families, to your communities, to your fallen comrades, and to your country,” Whiting said. “You have honorably served our great nation with distinction.

“We can never say it enough — for your service at war and in peace, thank you.”

He also took time to note the role of veterans’ families in supporting military members.

“Words alone cannot truly express the gratitude we have for the sacrifice you have made on behalf of our nation,” Whiting said.

In addition to Santa Maria, similar services were held in Lompoc, Orcutt and Santa Barbara on Sunday.

Santa Barbara also marked Veterans Day with Saturday events that included a parade and a Salute to the Vets celebration, complete with professional skydivers, organized by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation and the Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation.

Since Veterans Day fell on a Sunday this year, two communities are holding their events Monday, when the federal holiday will be observed. Most government offices, the U.S. Postal Service and local public schools will be closed.

In Solvang, Air Force Col. Michael Hough, commander of VAFB’s 30th Space Wing, will speak during the service that will start at 11 a.m. Monday at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive.

And the flagpole at the Guadalupe Cemetery, 4655 W. Main St., will serve as the site for a ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday featuring Air Force Col. Raymond Clydesdale, commander of VAFB’s 30th Medical Group.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

