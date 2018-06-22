Veterans Day Celebrations Scheduled Throughout Santa Barbara County

Several Veterans Day celebrations are taking place in Santa Barbara county in recognition of America’s military veterans and their families.

Events are scheduled Friday and Saturday to honor the community’s men and women who have served in America’s armed forces.

Friday:

» Los Padres National Forest officials are holding a “fee free” day in honor of the holiday. A National Forest Adventure Pass will not be required for visitors recreating this weekend in all non-concession managed areas of the forest.

The recreation sites where fees will be waived are: Santa Barbara Ranger District – Middle Santa Ynez, Mono, P-Bar and Rock Camp; Santa Lucia Ranger District – American Canyon, Bates Canyon, Brookshire, Hi Mountain, Horseshoe and Miranda Pines; Ojai Ranger District – Piedra Blanca Trailhead; Mt. Pinos Ranger District – Aliso Park, Dutchman, Goldhill, Halfmoon, Kings Camp, Pine Springs and Valle Vista.

» Members of the Goleta Valley Community Center are hosting their annual “Veterans Day Celebration and Barbeque Luncheon.” The free celebration features a traditional tri-tip barbecue lunch, patriotic music, a keynote speech by the Commander of the 30 Mission Support Group from Vandenberg Air Force Base, and a tribute of collections written and by service men and women during their active duty.

A crowd of more than 150 people is expected. The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at 5679 Hollister Avenue in the heart of Old Town Goleta.

» Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation members are hosting a "Veterans Day Ceremony" at 11 a.m. at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park. The free event will include a ceremony conducted by members of Los Soldados del Real Presidio de Santa Bárbara to commemorate active armed service members, veterans and their families.

Members of the Santa Barbara Community Flute Ensemble will perform, and military vehicles will be on display. Veterans attending the ceremony have the opportunity to speak to the audience.

» Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 and Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation will host a ceremony at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. This year’s keynote speaker will feature Medal of Honor Recipient Sammy L. Davis, whose heroic actions were the inspiration for the movie Forrest Gump.

The free, one-hour “Veterans Day Ceremony” is set to begin at 10 a.m., at Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive, Santa Barbara.

Saturday:

» A parade will include entertainment and military tributes, as well as World War II vehicles, heroes from all branches of the military and aircraft flyovers. The parade will make its way down State Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

The “Veterans Day Parade” begins at noon and starts at the intersection of E. Sola and State streets and ends at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 West Cabrillo Blvd.

» A parachute team of active and retired duty SEALS will land in front of the Veterans Memorial Building. The free performance starts at 1 p.m., at 112 W Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara.

» Show your support to veterans with an afternoon full of live entertainment. A “Salute to Veterans Concert” will include a free musical recognition from the Westmont College Orchestra led by Michael Shasberger.

The concert is set to start at 1:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara.

Northern Santa Barbara County Events

» Keynote speakers Chief Master Sgt. Robert Bedell, 30th Space Wing command chief at Vandenberg Air Force Base will address a crowd at 11 a.m. at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E. Locust Ave. Bedell also will attend the 1 p.m. ceremony for the rededication of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Lompoc’s River Park by the Daughters of American Revolution.

» Vandenberg’s Col. Robert York, 30th Medial Group commander will speak at 11 a.m. at the Santa Maria Cemetery. During the ceremony, organizers will recognize members of the Santa Maria Valley Veterans Honor Guard, a group of volunteers who come from various veterans groups and have performed over 1,800 honor and color guard services in 18 years.

» Attorney Michael B. Clayton will offer a free lunch for veterans, active-duty member and inactive military members and their families at the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St. Non-military guests can dine with a hero for a $5 donation.

A parade and flag ceremony are planned for 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch at 11 a.m. Clayton expects to serve more than 1,000 people at the 16th annual event.

» Col. William Woolf, 14th Air Force director of guard and reserves personnel, will speak at 11 a.m. at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang.

» Ceremonies are planned at 11 a.m. at Orcutt’s Pine Grove Cemetery on Bradley Road and at the Guadalupe Cemetery, corner of Highways 1 and 166 (Guadalupe and Main streets).

Lt. Col. Brent Gallant, 30 Security Forces Squadron commander, will speak during the ceremony in Orcutt. The Guadalupe speaker is Col. Barnabas Dudas from 14th Air Force at Vandenberg.

