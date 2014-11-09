Vandenberg Air Force Base Representatives Fan Out for Veterans Day in Santa Barbara County

Representatives of Vandenberg Air Force Base will participate in various Veterans Day ceremonies Tuesday in Santa Barbara County.

The ceremonies, which have been organized by local veterans groups and other organizations, are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

At the ceremony planned for the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave., Air Force Col. Melanie Prince, commander of VAFB’s 30th Medical Group, will participate.

In the North County, Col. Shahnaz Punjani, 30th Launch Group commander, will speak during a ceremony planned for the Santa Maria Cemetery, on College Drive between Battles and Stowell roads.

Orcutt’s Pine Grove Cemetery, on Bradley Road south of Rice Ranch Road, will be the site for a ceremony where Col. Marc Del Rosario, 30th Operations Group commander, is scheduled to speak.

In Solvang, Navy Rear Adm. Brian Brown from the Joint Functional Component Command for Space will speak during the commemoration at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive.

The Lompoc ceremony, planned for the Veterans Memorial Building, will include Col. Shane Clark, vice commander of the 30th Space Wing.

At the Guadalupe Cemetery’s flagpole, veterans and other will gather for a ceremony with Col. Todd Schollars, 30th Mission Support Group.

In southern San Luis Obispo County, retired Army Lt. Col. David Kramer will participate in a ceremony at the Pismo Beach Pier. He works as a civilian at Vandenberg.

Additionally, Col. Keith Balts, 30th Space Wing commander, rode in the Santa Barbara Veterans Parade on Sunday.

