Many Veterans Day Events Scheduled Over the Weekend in Santa Barbara County

Saturday will mark Veterans Day, the country’s salute to those who have served in the armed forces.

Multiple Santa Barbara County events are scheduled over the weekend to commemorate the occasion.

South Coast

The Granada Theater, 1214 State St., will showcase the nationally acclaimed documentary “Thank You For Your Service” at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets purchased at the door are $10.

People dressed in uniform receive free admission.

The Santa Barbara Veterans Day Half Marathon will take place at 7:15 a.m. Saturday at Leadbetter Beach, Shoreline Dr., and the veteran’s mile runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The running course will be decked out with flags, vintage WWII vehicles and mini flags will be provided by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation to cheer on runners at the final mile.

Registration is open. For more information visit, www.sbmarathon.com.

To tribute veterans, the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Dr., will hold a ceremony with the Santa Barbara Choral Society from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. VFW Post 1649 isco-hosting the free, one-hour event.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E Canon Perdido St.

The free event features an observance from members of Los Soldados del Real Presidio de Santa Bárbara to honor armed service veterans, their family members, and serving military.

Veterans in attendance will have the opportunity to speak to the audience and reflect on their service.

For more information, call El Presidio de Santa Bárbara at 805.965.0093.

The Santa Barbara Veterans Day Parade will honor veterans with WWII vehicles and re-enactors, heroes from various military branches, a Huey helicopter and military aircraft flyovers.

The parade begins at noon Sunday at Santa Barbara’s State Street, moving to the 600 block of E. Block of Cabrillo Blvd. and ending at the Carriage Museum, 129 Castillo St.

Follow the parade to watch skydiving members with the Patriot Parachute Team perform at 1:30 p.m. above Santa Barbara’s waterfront and landing at Cabrillo Boulevard.

After the parachute landing, the Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation and Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation will hold the 5th Annual Salute to Vets from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Carriage Museum, 129 Castillo St.

Tickets purchased at the door are $5. Veterans and children under the age of 12 are free.

To be added to the mailing list, contact [email protected].

A concert will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Plaza del Sol at The Fess Parker, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., and will feature the Westmont Orchestra and the Santa Barbara Choral Society, as well as talent from all branches of the military.

North County

In Solvang, the Veterans Day program is planned for 11 a.m. Friday at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building, 1745 Mission Drive, since that is the legal holiday.

Speakers will include Col. Robert York Jr., 30th Space Wing Medical Group commander and retired Army Col. John Kuelbs, a former Ranger and former Judge Advocate General member. Alvin Salge, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post commander, will serve as master of ceremony.

Other North County ceremonies are planned for 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Santa Maria Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a ceremony at the Santa Maria Cemetery off College Drive with Col. Greg Wood, 30th Space Wing vice commander, among the speakers and Michael Stadnick serving as master of ceremony.

In Orcutt, the American Legion has organized its ceremony for Pine Grove Cemetery, on Bradley Road, north of Rice Ranch Road, where Col. Michael Hough, 30th Space Wing commander, will speak.

In Lompoc, at the Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E. Locust Ave., Chief Master Sgt. Diena Mosely, 30th Space Wing command chief will be among the speakers.

The Guadalupe ceremony at the Guadalupe Cemetery, corner of Highways 1 and 166, will include a speech by Col. Paul Nosek, 30th Mission Support Group commander.

Lt. Col. Matthew Hyland, 30th Space Communications Squadron commander, will speak at the Pismo Beach ceremony starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Pismo Pier.,

In other events to celebrate veterans, attorney Michael Clayton will host his 17th annual free barbecue for veterans in Santa Maria. Organizers said a short ceremony at 10:30 a.m. will honor heroes veterans, followed by lunch for veterans and their families until 3 p.m. at the Veteran Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St. Non-military personnel can purchase a meal for $5 a plate.

Also, the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum will hosts “Super Hero Fitness Day,” an event featuring action-packed fitness demonstrations, tricycle races and a salute to veterans with Vandenberg Air Force Base and public safety heroes.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, 705 S. McClelland Street.

General admission is $6 per person and free to museum members.

For more information about the event, which is presented in collaboration with the Santa Ynez Valley Star and Vandenberg Air Force Base, visit smvdiscoverymuseum.org.

