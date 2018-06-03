Santa Barbara to Salute Local Heroes with Veterans Day Parade

The Veterans Day Parade, consisting of 15 to 20 military vehicles and 175 to 200 veterans, will form in the 1400 block of State Street and the 00 block of East and West Sola Street beginning about 10 a.m. Monday.

The parade will start at 12:30 p.m. and precede south on State Street and then west on Cabrillo Boulevard.

The parade will terminate and disband in the area of the Santa Barbara Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd.

A rolling barricade will allow for the parade to travel south on State Street.

