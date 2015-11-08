Santa Barbara Salutes Veterans With Downtown Parade

Advice

Vintage aircraft zoomed over Santa Barbara Sunday, culminating a weekend recognizing those who serve with a Veterans Parade, a half-marathon event and a military ball.

Saturday’s half-marathon had runners make their way from UCSB to Santa Barbara with the “Veteran’s Mile” of American flags and military vehicles greeting them at Shoreline Park for the last mile of the race.

The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation held a military ball Saturday night and organized Sunday's parade down State Street in Santa Barbara.

During the parade, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department helicopter buzzed the downtown corridor to announce the starting time, and then the crowd was treated to a flyover of vintage war birds, more than 30 strong, which is the largest flyover the foundation has organized to date.

Defending race champion Moninda Marube, 36, of Kenya and Kelly Couch, 38, of Hillsborough, CA won the men's and women's 13.1mile race, clocking 1 hour, 8 minutes, 41 seconds and 1:22:48, respectively.

Marube, who captured an event record fourth title, also became the first to repeat as half-marathon champion, and both champions are also the oldest race winners.

