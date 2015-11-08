Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 12:10 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Salutes Veterans With Downtown Parade

Busy weekend also includes half-marathon and military ball

A color guard marches down State Street in Santa Barbara Sunday during the Veterans Parade.
A color guard marches down State Street in Santa Barbara Sunday during the Veterans Parade. (Fritz Olenberger photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | November 8, 2015 | 9:35 p.m.

Vintage aircraft zoomed over Santa Barbara Sunday, culminating a weekend recognizing those who serve with a Veterans Parade, a half-marathon event and a military ball.

Saturday’s half-marathon had runners make their way from UCSB to Santa Barbara with the “Veteran’s Mile” of American flags and military vehicles greeting them at Shoreline Park for the last mile of the race.

The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation held a military ball Saturday night and organized Sunday's parade down State Street in Santa Barbara.

A runner waves to the crowd during Saturday’s Santa Barbara Half Marathon. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

During the parade, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department helicopter buzzed the downtown corridor to announce the starting time, and then the crowd was treated to a flyover of vintage war birds, more than 30 strong, which is the largest flyover the foundation has organized to date.

Defending race champion Moninda Marube, 36, of Kenya and Kelly Couch, 38, of Hillsborough, CA won the men's and women's 13.1mile race, clocking 1 hour, 8 minutes, 41 seconds and 1:22:48, respectively.

Marube, who captured an event record fourth title, also became the first to repeat as half-marathon champion, and both champions are also the oldest race winners.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Vintage aircraft do a flyover Sunay during the Veterans Parade in Santa Barbara. (Fritz Olenberger photo)
