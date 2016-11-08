Veterans Foundation to Host Salute to Veterans

Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation and War Torn will hold its 4th Annual Salute to the Vets from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum, 129 Castillo St., Santa Barbara.

As with past events, there will be military displays, vendors, live music by the Dusty Jugz aka Rincons, a diversified band playing country and the old classics. A gourmet meal will be provided by the Organic Soup Kitchen and Miss Lucky Red and Miss Lady Legs will hold its pin-up girl contest.

There will be raffle prizes, a kids corner, vendors and special vendor section to have a chance to meet and great local veteran organizations. Attendees will also find beer and wine, dancing, a bounce house and family activities.

Donation is $5 donation, and/or for $20, attendees will get an arm-length of raffle tickets, lunch and a free t-shirt while they last.

The Salute to the Vets is the Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation largest fundraiser of the year. All funds go directly to support our local veterans and groups who support local veterans.

Some of these organizations operate under the radar and go unnoticed such as the Organic Soup Kitchen which provides a veterans breakfast every week and more. The Disabled American Veterans local chapter to keep their van up and running and insured, which provides rides and support to local veterans.

Also, the Town & Country Women’s Club, which sponsors “Bring a Vet to Lunch” at the Elks Lodge #613.

And, Devon from Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center of which the funds of this donation are earmarked for the veteran’s program that helps vets transition back into society when they are discharged from the service. The program helps vets train for and reach goals.

The Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation is three years old but already has donated thousands of dollars to local veteran organizations or organizations that help local veterans in some form or another.

The group's mission is to keep all the monies local. No salaries are taken. They want to help make a difference, no matter how small, in their own backyard.

SBVF has received widespread community support including the Chumash, Bunnin Chevrolet, Santa Barbara Airbus and more. And we’re extra thankful for the great support we’ve been given by Noozhawk. Locals helping locals is what makes the difference.

— Henry Schulte for Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation.