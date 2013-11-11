Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 9:39 pm | Fair with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Salutes Local Veterans with Ceremony at El Presidio

Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation hosts a community observance, with roses, a raising of the flag and demonstrations

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | November 11, 2013 | 3:28 p.m.

Presidio veterans
A member of the Oxnard High School Air Force Junior ROTC hands a rose to a local veteran at Monday's ceremony at El Presidio. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

All military veterans were honored at El Presidio de Santa Barbara on Monday morning in a ceremony by the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

A flag-raising ceremony featured Los Soldados Del Real, the living history group that re-enacts life of soldiers and civilians in the presidio.

The origins of Veterans Day started after World War I, which was meant to be the war to end all wars, said Jim Martinez, a Vietnam War veteran, active volunteer and head of Los Soldados Del Real.

The Treaty of Versailles and armistice with Germany went into effect Nov. 11, 1919, which President Woodrow Wilson called Armistice Day, Martinez said.

It became a national holiday in the 1930s and was expanded to honor veterans of all wars, not just World War I, officially in 1954.

Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation Executive Director Jarrell Jackman reminded the people gathered at the State Historic Park that there are 22 million veterans in the country.

Four members of the Oxnard High School Air Force Junior ROTC performed a sabre routine during the ceremony and helped hand out roses to all the veterans present at Monday’s ceremony. 

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

