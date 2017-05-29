Monday, April 30 , 2018, 11:16 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Cemetery Ceremony Honors Those Who Died in Service to Country

Retired U.S. Navy Capt. J. Charles Plumb, a former POW, is keynote speaker at annual Memorial Day event

The traditional Memorial Day ceremony hosted by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation at the Santa Barbara Cemetery featured a moment of silence, a medley tribute to the armed forces and a wreath presentation, among other tributes. Click to view larger
The traditional Memorial Day ceremony hosted by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation at the Santa Barbara Cemetery featured a moment of silence, a medley tribute to the armed forces and a wreath presentation, among other tributes. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 29, 2017 | 9:26 p.m.

Community members were greeted by more than 4,500 U.S. flags fluttering in the wind next to gravestones at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on Monday — representing those who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving the nation.

Attendees gathered to pay their respects to service members who died defending America during the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation’s fourth annual Memorial Day ceremony, which drew a standing-only crowd of about 800.

A handful of veterans and their families were in attendance. 

The message that May 29 is more than just a day off from work came through clear at the event.

“Unfortunately, some citizens use Memorial Day as their first picnic of the summer without taking the time to think about the true meaning of this federal holiday,” said retired U.S. Air Force Col. Phil Conran. “Memorial Day is a special day to honor and remember.”

Retired U.S. Navy pilot Capt. J. Charles Plumb delivered the keynote speech at the ceremony.

Plumb received a warm ovation from the crowd as he approached the podium. 

He flew 74 successful combat missions over North Vietnam and completed more than 100 carrier landings. 

Retired U.S. Navy pilot Capt. J. Charles Plumb delivered the keynote speech at the Memorial Day ceremony Monday at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. Click to view larger
Retired U.S. Navy pilot Capt. J. Charles Plumb delivered the keynote speech at the Memorial Day ceremony Monday at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

On Plumb’s 75th mission, just five days before the end of his tour of duty was complete, he was shot down by the enemy over Hanoi, North Vietnam.

He was taken a prisoner, tortured and spent 2,103 days in the prison camp.

Plumb was released in 1973, after nearly six years.

“Losing a loved one in combat is painful — but it’s not the worst (that can happen),” Plumb said. “The worst thing that can happen to soldiers, sailors, and airmen sent to war, prisoners of war, those missing action and those who give the ultimate sacrifice — the worst thing that can happen is to be forgotten.”

Plumb’s military honors include the Silver Star, the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, two Purple Hearts and the Prisoner of War Medal.

Plumb told the crowd that individuals have a responsibility to commemorate those who died in defense of their country.

American flags decorated the graves of military veterans at the Santa Barbara Cemetery during Monday’s Memorial Day ceremonies. Click to view larger
American flags decorated the graves of military veterans at the Santa Barbara Cemetery during Monday’s Memorial Day ceremonies. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

“I don’t think you have to carry a rifle or fly a jet to serve your country,” Plumb said. “I believe you can serve your country by remembering and thanking a veteran for their service.”

The traditional Memorial Day ceremony featured a moment of silence, a medley tribute to the armed forces and a wreath presentation, among other tributes.

A handful of attendees waved miniature American flags as the Santa Barbara Choral Society performed patriotic music, including “America the Beautiful.” 

The large crowd ventured off toward the gravestones after the hour-long event.

The ceremony in Santa Barbara was one of many tributes held across Santa Barbara County on Monday.

More than 200 people attended a Memorial Day ceremony at the Carpinteria Cemetery. Emceed by radio personality and Vietnam War veteran Peter Bie, the event featured color guards, wreath presentations, cannon fire and “Taps.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The traditional Memorial Day ceremony hosted by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation at the Santa Barbara Cemetery featured a moment of silence, a medley tribute to the armed forces and a wreath presentation, among other tributes. Click to view larger
The traditional Memorial Day ceremony hosted by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation at the Santa Barbara Cemetery featured a moment of silence, a medley tribute to the armed forces and a wreath presentation, among other tributes. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
More than 800 people attended the ceremony at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. Click to view larger
More than 800 people attended the ceremony at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. (Jim Youngson photo)
A veteran salutes as a bugler plays “Taps” during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Carpinteria Cemetery. Click to view larger
A veteran salutes as a bugler plays “Taps” during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Carpinteria Cemetery. (Bill Macfadyen / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 