Santa Barbara Cemetery Ceremony Honors Those Who Died in Service to Country

Retired U.S. Navy Capt. J. Charles Plumb, a former POW, is keynote speaker at annual Memorial Day event

Community members were greeted by more than 4,500 U.S. flags fluttering in the wind next to gravestones at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on Monday — representing those who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving the nation.

Attendees gathered to pay their respects to service members who died defending America during the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation’s fourth annual Memorial Day ceremony, which drew a standing-only crowd of about 800.

A handful of veterans and their families were in attendance.

The message that May 29 is more than just a day off from work came through clear at the event.

“Unfortunately, some citizens use Memorial Day as their first picnic of the summer without taking the time to think about the true meaning of this federal holiday,” said retired U.S. Air Force Col. Phil Conran. “Memorial Day is a special day to honor and remember.”

Retired U.S. Navy pilot Capt. J. Charles Plumb delivered the keynote speech at the ceremony.

Plumb received a warm ovation from the crowd as he approached the podium.

He flew 74 successful combat missions over North Vietnam and completed more than 100 carrier landings.

On Plumb’s 75th mission, just five days before the end of his tour of duty was complete, he was shot down by the enemy over Hanoi, North Vietnam.

He was taken a prisoner, tortured and spent 2,103 days in the prison camp.

Plumb was released in 1973, after nearly six years.

“Losing a loved one in combat is painful — but it’s not the worst (that can happen),” Plumb said. “The worst thing that can happen to soldiers, sailors, and airmen sent to war, prisoners of war, those missing action and those who give the ultimate sacrifice — the worst thing that can happen is to be forgotten.”

Plumb’s military honors include the Silver Star, the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, two Purple Hearts and the Prisoner of War Medal.

Plumb told the crowd that individuals have a responsibility to commemorate those who died in defense of their country.

“I don’t think you have to carry a rifle or fly a jet to serve your country,” Plumb said. “I believe you can serve your country by remembering and thanking a veteran for their service.”

The traditional Memorial Day ceremony featured a moment of silence, a medley tribute to the armed forces and a wreath presentation, among other tributes.

A handful of attendees waved miniature American flags as the Santa Barbara Choral Society performed patriotic music, including “America the Beautiful.”

The large crowd ventured off toward the gravestones after the hour-long event.

The ceremony in Santa Barbara was one of many tributes held across Santa Barbara County on Monday.

More than 200 people attended a Memorial Day ceremony at the Carpinteria Cemetery. Emceed by radio personality and Vietnam War veteran Peter Bie, the event featured color guards, wreath presentations, cannon fire and “Taps.”

