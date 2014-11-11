Monday, June 18 , 2018, 7:28 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Veterans Honored for Their Service in Ceremony at Santa Barbara’s El Presidio

At the event sponsored by the Trust for Historic Preservation, speaker Rose Hayden Smith calls Veterans Day a 'sacred and special day'

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 11, 2014 | 8:00 p.m.

[Click here for a related story on Veterans Day festivities in Santa Maria.]

A small crowd of veterans and their families gathered Tuesday morning at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park for a Veterans Day ceremony honoring those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The Los Soldados del Real de Santa Bárbara served as the Color Guard on Tuesday and presented the flag for each of the five branches of the military, and the American flag was raised in the Presidio's courtyard, at 123 E. Canon Perdido St.

The event was sponsored by the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

A smaller crowd gathered on Tuesday out of the Presidio, and families walking in the area enjoying their day off stopped to listen to the event and take a few minutes to appreciate the service of those in the military. 

Tuesday's event featured speaker Rose Hayden Smith, an author, historian and professor at UCSB who wrote Sowing the Seeds of Victory: American Gardening Programs of World War I.

Smith called Tuesday a "sacred and special day" for Americans, and gave a historical perspective on the day itself before talking about the United States' involvement in World Wars I and II.

Veterans Day began as Armistice Day after World War I, and is still called that in many areas of the world, she said, and marks the date and time that the Germans and Allies agreed to stop fighting in 1918.

"The losses of the war were simply too enormous and too painful not to acknowledge in a formal way across the world," she said.

The Los Soldados del Real de Santa Bárbara present the flag for each of the five branches of the United States military. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

Smith took a moment to read the poem In Flanders Field, written by Lt. John McCrae, a Canadian physician that penned the work during World War I. 

That poem inspired the remembrance poppies that have been used in the past to commemorate Veterans Day and with the ceramic poppies that are on exhibit at the Tower of London.

"It urges us to carry their work forward," she said of the poem.

Earlier, Smith took a moment to thank the veterans in attendance, asking them to stand and be recognized.

"You have ensured the kinds of freedoms we enjoy, including the freedom to stand on a street corner and express our opinion without fear of retribution," she said.  "Thank you for your service."

Events honoring veterans have been taking place throughout the last weekend, and on Sunday, many military vehicles and local veterans took to State Street for the Veterans Parade.

Fifteen vintage aircraft and helicopters performed a flyover in military formation over the parade Sunday, thanks to the Santa Barbara Airport and the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

The flyover also took place during Saturday's Santa Barbara Marathon, which held a a barbecue for all military personnel at the finish line.

There were numerous events around the South Coast on Tuesday, including a Veterans Day ceremony at the Goleta Valley Community Center that was followed by a tri-tip lunch for veterans and their families. 

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 