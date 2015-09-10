Veterans Stand Down Asks for Donations through Mid October

Advice

Collection boxes for donated items are in place throughout the Central Coast for the Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down.

The Stand Down, slated for Oct. 17 at the Santa Maria Fairpark, provides veterans (including those that are homeless or at-risk) access to a wide range of services during a one-day event.

Services offered this year include food, clothing, medical, employment, mental health, financial, legal counsel and more.

The Stand Down is coordinated by 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino and numerous public service agencies, nonprofits, veterans groups, Vandenberg Air Force base and various state, federal and local agencies.

Items sought at collection centers include new towels, blankets, toothbrushes, toothpaste, men’s and women’s T-shirts and underwear.

Collection centers and times for donations include the following:

» Common Ground Santa Barbara Office, 131 E. Anapamu St., Mondays 10 a.m. to noon

» Santa Maria Fairpark, Gate 7 at the PODS container, South Thornburg Street, Santa Maria, Wednesdays noon to 2 p.m.

» Buellton Senior Thrift, 56 W. 246th St., Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

» Lompoc Chamber of Commerce, 111 S. I St., weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

» Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave., weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

» Lompoc Library, 501 E. North Ave., hours vary daily

» Vandenberg Village Library 3755 Constellation Rd.

» Lompoc Family YMCA, 201 W. College Ave., business hours

» Church of God Prophecy, 231 N. O St., Lompoc

More information on the Stand Down, a free transportation schedule to the event and a pre-registration form, is available for veterans at www.sbcountystanddown.com.

— Nora Wallace is a member of the media committe for the Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down.