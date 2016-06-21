Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:31 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Veterans United For Truth, Inc. Opposes Automatic Weapons in Civilian Hands

By Bob Handy Veterans United For Truth, Inc. | June 21, 2016 | 12:10 p.m.

The board of directors of the 1,000-member nonprofit organization, Veterans United For Truth, Inc., have voted unanimously, demanding that Congress ban the sale of all automatic weapons except to the military and law enforcement.

“There is no reason for anybody, except the military and law enforcement, to have an automatic weapon,” said VUFT President and U.S. Navy veteran Bob Handy. “These weapons are used solely to kill as many people as possible in a short amount of time. We strongly support the Second Amendment, but there is absolutely no justification for a civilian to have an automatic gun, like the civilian who killed 49 people and injured 53 people in a matter of minutes in Orlando, Florida, on June 12, 2016. None.”

The first time Congress passed federal gun-control legislation, the National Firearms Act, was in 1934

The NFA covered machine guns and short-barrel firearms, including sawed-off shotguns, and it imposed a hefty tax on any transfers of such weapons but did not ban either weapon.  

It is time to ban the possession of these and any other automatic weapons from civilians.

When the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was written over 200 years ago in 1791, automatic weapons did not exist. The first automatic weapon made was not until over one hundred years later in 1884. 

Furthermore, the Second Amendment reads: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” 

The key words being “Militia” and security of a “free State.” It is impossible for a civilian to justify needing and using an automatic weapon.

Examples of the more common automatic weapons are the M16, AR-15, AK-47, TEC-9, MAC-10 and Uzi. Of these, only the M16 is used by the U.S. military.

The law should ban automatic weapons as a class, however, since we have historical evidence that banning specific weapons by name or model number merely leads to name-changes.

The national nonprofit organization Veterans United for Truth, Inc. is based out of Santa Barbara.

It is the organization that sued the U.S. Veterans Administration in 2007, an action that resulted in investigations, changes and some improvements in the provision of medical and mental health care services to veterans.

Bob Handy is a U.S. Navy war veteran who serves as president of Veterans United For Truth, Inc.

 
