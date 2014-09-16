Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 4:24 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Veterinarian Kenneth Bruecker of VMSG Achieves Double Board-Certification

By Lynnette Coverly for Dr. Kenneth Bruecker | September 16, 2014 | 5:05 p.m.

Already a board-certified surgeon, Dr. Kenneth Bruecker of Veterinary Medical and Surgical Group in Ventura has recently achieved another prestigious career milestone as the newest Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation (ACVSMR).

Dr. Kenneth Bruecker
Dr. Kenneth Bruecker

The accomplishment puts Bruecker in an exclusive group of 116 Diplomates from across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and South America who have met the stringent ACVSMR requirements. Only four veterinarians in California have achieved this distinguished double board-certification status and Bruecker is the only one in Southern California.

ACVSMR’s rigorous qualifications include having at least 10 years of work experience, having publications in the field, and being a faculty member actively involved in clinical and research aspects of veterinary sports medicine and rehabilitation. This is in addition to passing two exams covering basic physiological, medical, surgical and rehabilitation knowledge as well as species-specific questions.

The American College of Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation was developed to meet the unique needs of athletic and working animals and all animals in need of rehabilitation.  ACVSMR was approved as a new college by the American Veterinary Medical Association in April 2010. The college serves the international veterinary community, with current diplomates from across North America and Europe.

A pioneer in the veterinary orthopedics field and the current president of the Veterinary Orthopedic Society of America, Bruecker was the first to offer TPLO surgery, TTA surgery, cementless hip replacement, arthroscopy and other minimally invasive surgeries to owners of pets in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties, as well as in Hawaii. He continues to be an innovator in the development of new surgical techniques and orthopedic implants.

Veterinary Medical and Surgical Group (VMSG), 2199 Sperry Ave. in Ventura, is a world-class veterinary specialty and 24/7/365 pet emergency hospital, specifically designed to enhance and strengthen the care provided by a pet’s regular veterinarian. VMSG employs board-certified specialists; staff doctors with advanced training; highly qualified intern doctors; and accomplished paraprofessionals who support each other across various specialties to provide a comprehensive team approach for every patient case.

VMSG is firmly rooted in four principles: Quality, Integrity, Compassion and Service, values that are incorporated into every aspect of the specialty and emergency hospital’s culture.

Click here for more information about Veterinary Medical and Surgical Group, or call 805.339.2290.

— Lynnette Coverly of Coverly Professional Services represents Dr. Kenneth Bruecker of Veterinary Medical and Surgical Group in Ventura.

 
