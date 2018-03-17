Vet’s Here Marks Anniversary, Expansion

Celebrating its eighth year of practice, Vet’s Here, a mobile veterinary practice, has expanded its service to the Santa Barbara and Conejo Valley regions.

The company began in 2010, when Autumn Fanning, president/CEO, began serving clients in the Santa Ynez Valley. Vet’s Here marked its expansion at a ribbon-cutting event March 13, hosted by the Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“Since our founding eight years ago, the focus of our mission has been to provide a stress-free, convenient in-home experience for clients and their pets,” Fanning said.

“To achieve this, we strive to establish strong relationships with new and existing clients so that we can continue to provide full-service pet care for pet owners who have trouble transporting their pets to a traditional veterinary clinic," she said.

"Vet’s Here is proud to provide our clients with the convenience of high-quality, pet care at their doorsteps,” Fanning said.

The company utilizes a fully equipped 26-foot La Boit veterinary vehicle to provide the appropriate services for its clients’ pets.

To learn more, visit http://www.vetshere.com.

— Emma Frawley for Vet’s Here.