VFW Accepting Applications for Voice of Democracy Scholarship Program
By Jacqueline Ratto for the California School Public Relations Association | July 19, 2013 | 1:53 p.m.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of California — the official nonprofit service organization the supports the military, the country’s youth and educational efforts — is giving out a scholarship.
Since 1974, the Voice of Democracy has been the VFW’s premier scholarship program.
Each year, more than 50,000 high school students compete for more than $2.3 million in scholarships and incentives.
Students compete by writing and recording a broadcast script on an annual patriotic theme.
Click here for this year’s scholarship application.
— Jacqueline Ratto is president of the California School Public Relations Association.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.