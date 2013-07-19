VFW Accepting Applications for Voice of Democracy Scholarship Program

The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of California — the official nonprofit service organization the supports the military, the country’s youth and educational efforts — is giving out a scholarship.

Since 1974, the Voice of Democracy has been the VFW’s premier scholarship program.

Each year, more than 50,000 high school students compete for more than $2.3 million in scholarships and incentives.

Students compete by writing and recording a broadcast script on an annual patriotic theme.

Click here for this year’s scholarship application.

— Jacqueline Ratto is president of the California School Public Relations Association.