Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 3:25 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

VG Life Sciences Announces Filing of Form 10 with SEC

By Allison Trabucco for VG Life Sciences | June 23, 2014 | 5:04 p.m.

VG Life Sciences Inc. of Santa Barbara is a publicly traded biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for patients suffering from autoimmune and infectious diseases.

VG Life Sciences is pleased to announce the filing of Form 10 with the Securities & Exchange Commission last Thursday. Form 10 filings provide comprehensive information about the capital structure, financial condition, history and governance of the company.

Once the Form 10 statement is effective, VGLS will file annual reports on Form 10K, quarterly reports on 10Q and periodic reports on form 8K.

"This is a significant milestone that will provide transparency with the investment community," said John Tynan, president and CEO.

In May, the company completed prior year audits. When the Form 10 is effective, the company plans to move from the OTC Pink market to the OTCQB.

"We believe this will provide our shareholders with a more robust trading platform and thus increased liquidity," Tynan said. "We continue to complete key milestones as announced in July related to new capital investment, moving our science forward into pre-clinical safety trials, protecting our intellectual property, completing our audit and now filing the Form 10."

The company also seeks to clarify a reference to the accumulated deficit and loss carry forward from its May 13, 2013, Letter to Shareholders. VG Life Sciences' loss carry forward is $44 million.

— Allison Trabucco is a corporate communications coordinator for VG Life Sciences.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 