VG Life Sciences Announces Initiation of IND-Enabling Animal Safety Studies

VG Life Sciences Inc., a publicly traded biotech company based in Santa Barbara, has contracted ITR Laboratories Canada Inc. to perform FDA IND enabling animal safety studies with its patented peptide VG1177.

The studies will address the optimum route of administration and will provide key toxicological, pharmacological, genotoxicological, and toxicokinetic data for IND applications that VG Life Sciences, Inc. will submit for FDA review.

The inventor of VG1177 is Dr. Karen Newell Rogers, Ph.D. at Texas A&M University School of Medicine and chief scientist at VG Life Sciences.

"These animal safety studies mark an important step in advancing VG1177 from technology to treatment, and will provide key safety data in support of our coming clinical trials," Dr. Newell Rogerss said.

Results from the studies are expected to conclude by July 2014.

"At our restructuring in July we identified three important initiatives that we needed to complete this year: raise additional capital, begin audited financials and start animal safety studies. We are proud we completed all these goals in less than 4 months. This sets the stage for key milestones in 2014," said John Tynan, VG Life Sciences' president and CEO. "Thus we are pleased to announce the start of this important pre-clinical study bringing us closer to monetize our intellectual property as outlined in our July 2013 Letter to Shareholders."

The VG1177 peptide prevents the survival of pro-inflammatory cells under conditions where inflammation is unwanted, thereby allowing the body's natural containment systems to provide protection from harm.